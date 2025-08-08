Kantara Chapter 1: Rukmini Vasanth joins Rishab Shetty's film, looks stunning as Kanakavathi in new poster. See here

Actor Rukmini Vasanth has joined Rishab Shetty's much-awaited film Kantara Chapter 1. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Rishab Shetty shared new posters starring Rukmini in traditional outfit. Rukmini Vasanth and Rishab Shetty will star together in Kantara Chapter 1.

Rukmini Vasanth joins Kantara Chapter 1

In the poster, Rukmini wore a green and red saree along with heavy jewellery. She smiled as she stood inside a palace. Rukmini will essay the role of Kanakavathi. Sharing the poster, Rishab captioned the post, "Introducing @rukminitweets as ‘Kanakavathi’ from the world of #KantaraChapter1. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2."

Last month, the makers, Hombale Films, announced the wrap-up of the film with a new poster for the film on Instagram. Along with the poster, they added a caption that read, "Wrap Up... The Journey Begins...#KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can't wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on the big screen worldwide."

About Kantara, Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab, who also directs the film, gained wide recognition for Kantara. It released in 2022 and became a success. He played the lead role in the film and also won the National Award for Best Actor. Kantara, which was mounted on a reported budget of ₹16 crore, went on to earn over ₹400 crore across the globe, as per news agency PTI.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara followed the character of Rishab, who portrayed a Kambala champion. He had a faceoff with an upright Forest Range Officer. The story of Kantara was set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Kantara Chapter 1 is set to hit theatres on October 2.

About Rukmini's films

Rukmini made her film debut with Birbal Trilogy and then starred in Upstarts, both released in 2019. She then starred in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A, Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B, Bhairathi Ranagal and Bhagheera. She was last seen in Ace with Vijay Sethupathi. Fans will see her in director AR Murugadoss’s film Madharaasi. It also stars Sivakarthikeyan.