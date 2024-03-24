Rubina Dilaik: I’ll make organic colour for my daughters’ first Holi

Actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are set to celebrate their first Holi as parents. They welcomed their twin daughters in November last year and the proud mother insists that the festival has become even more special with the new additions in their family. “For me, Holi is a celebration of love and friendship and enjoying a festival in daylight. The culture of eating, dancing and enjoying together is very dear to me. Abhinav and I would want to pass on the morals of the festival to our daughters but how they look at it, we would leave it up to them. We want our girls to have their own view and celebrations,” she says. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

While this Holi is special, it is also quite busy at the Shukla-Dilaik household. The new mom reveals, “This time at Holi I am travelling for work. I am doing my first Punjabi film and when I come back Abhinav has his work commitments. So, this Holi is going to be a small celebration at home with our daughters.” However, even amidst the busy schedule Dilaik has a special plan for her twins. “For their first Holi memory, I have planned to make organic colour at home with flower juice.”

Sharing her fondest memory of the festival, Dilaik remembers one of her first Holi celebrations with her husband. “We were going to celebrate the festival at a friend’s terrace. Abhinav was supposed to drop by, and I was just waiting eagerly, thinking will he come or not. And when he came, it was such a heart throbbing moment, and it just doubled the excitement. I had so much fun that Holi.”

A smile comes in Dilaik’s voice as she goes on to talk about her daughters. The 36-year-old shares, “Having our twin daughters has not only brightened our lives but also changed it for the best. Every day is a learning and like testing yourself of how strong you are and how you can handle a certain situation. No matter how taxing or challenging it is, I say it with utmost confidence that this is the most rewarding phase of our lives.”

She adds, “Every single day we are having memorable moments that we are enjoying. We are learning and growing with our daughters. There are so many milestones like the first time they smiled at us or the day one of my daughters had a teeny-tiny fall from her bed. It’s a combination of good and bad moments, and we are just stacking up these memories for us.”