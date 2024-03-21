Saiee Manjrekar opens up about having it 'easy' due to father Mahesh Manjrekar: Wouldn’t know how hard it is

Actor Saiee Manjrekar feels grateful that she can call Salman Khan, her "protective net". The 22-year-old marked her Bollywood debut with Khan starrer Dabangg 3 (2019) and has ever since called him her mentor and guide. Daughter of ace filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, she also values her special access to her father whenever she needs work related advice. Saiee Manjrekar is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.(Instagram/@saieemmanjrekar)

In a chat with us, Saiee opened up about whether debuting in the mega franchise Dabangg cast a shadow on her recognition and acting skills. She said, "No one ever came to watch Dabangg 3 for me. It was a Salman Khan film that I got to be a part of. There's nothing better than that for a new comer. The amount of recognition it got me would have taken me years to build that up."

Even today, Saiee makes sure to call and inform Khan about the projects she has signed. "I feel it would be unfair to not tell him. He has given me this opportunity and if I'm getting work, I will always be thankful to him," the actor confessed.

According to Saiee, while her father Manjrekar would never interfere in her professional decisions, she loves their "dinner table conversations" discussing his work. "He'll give me the best advice from a director's perception. But there's also a lot of constructive criticism after watching my film," she said.

Saiee Manjrekar shared screen space with Salman Khan in her Bollywood debut Dabangg 3 (2019).

Speaking about the nepotism debate, she confessed that she doesn't know how life would be in the industry if she wasn't from a film family. "I've always been a little confused because I wouldn't know how hard it is not being from a film family. Something that's hard for me, someone's working harder to get that. It's the way you look at it," she said.

For Saiee, her dad and Khan are her "protective figures", because entering the industry at such a young age, "a safety net was so important to feel secure. I can't imagine how it must be for people who come in on their own. That so scary."

Saiee returned to Bollywood with Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay after three years of Dabangg 3. All this while, she did films down south including Ghani, Major (both 2022) and Skanda (2023). Her next is Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha.

Looking back at how south movies kept her busy all this while, she said, "From the kind of roles that were being offered to me, I felt connected with the ones that came from south."

She shared that she picked Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay for her apparent "return" because she always wanted to do rom-coms, something she's grown up watching. "It's a full family entertainer. I don't remember the last time I watched a film with my parents without being shy about what we are watching together," she told us.

Hoping to experiment with her roles, Saiee stated that time was in her hands because she started at 17. "I really want to experiment and explore everything before I settle into a career as such," she concluded.