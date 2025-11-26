Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Savant seal 23-year love story

After more than two decades of love and companionship, TV actors Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Savant have tied the nuptial bond in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends recently. On Sunday, the newlyweds took to Instagram and dropped their first wedding pictures, sending fans into a frenzy. Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Savant

“We have been together for 23 years, so it’s nothing new, but yes, a validation has been received. Traditions are important too, and marriage is a very crucial institution in our country, so a stamp has been put on it,” says Sandeep.

The actor, known for shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Dil Diyan Gallaan, adds, “For a year or two, we both were discussing, ‘Should we get married? Let’s get married,’ and the visit to Vrindavan sealed the deal for us. I am extremely thrilled to have taken both our parents to the holy city for the first time for our wedding, which was held there on November 16.”

He elaborates that the essential part of finally taking their vows was making his parents and Ashlesha’s mother happy. “They have wanted this for a long time. They are from a generation where being a couple means getting hitched in a proper traditional manner,” he shares.

Speaking about extending their family, he notes, “I feel expectations from elders of the house have gone up, as now they want to see us having kids. People have already started looking at us as if we will decide one day and let them know, but currently, there is no such plan. We both want to focus on our new life and also work.”