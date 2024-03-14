Sanjay Kapoor reveals Homi Adajania turned down Khel Khel Mein remake

Actor Sanjay Kapoor is collaborating with director Homi Adajania for the first time in Murder Mubarak. But this wasn’t the first attempt that the actor made to work with the director. Ahead of the film’s release, the stars of Murder Mubarak got together for HT City’s Star In the City, where Kapoor made the revelation of his first ‘failed’ attempt at working with Adajania. Sanjay Kapoor and Homi Adajania

During the session, Sanjay remarked that Adajania has been in his bucket list of filmmakers to work with for more than 10 years. He said, “In fact, I wanted to produce a film with him. There is this film starring the great Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan titled Khel Khel Mein (1975) and I bought the rights for it. I don’t know whether he knows, but I told the writer Shibani Bathija that if there’s one person who can make this film, it’s Homi. I approached him through her for the film, [but] he told her very politely that he doesn’t do remakes. But I think I am more fortunate that I got a chance to work with him as an actor now.”

Kapoor had acquired the rights of Khel Khel Mein a while ago and had announced making a remake in 2012. He planned to start filming for it the following year with fresh faces, but it never took off. However, the rights of the film remain with Kapoor, and he still plans to remake it sometime soon.

Khel Khel Mein was an adaptation of Louis Thomas’ French novel Good Children Don't Kill. It told the story of three college students, played by Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan who play a prank and get involved with a notorious criminal. The film quickly turns from a comedy to an edge-of-the-seat thriller.