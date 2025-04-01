Shalini Pandey on comparisons with Alia Bhatt: ‘We don't need another Alia and no one should be another Alia’

In 2017, when Shalini Pandey made her acting debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda with Arjun Reddy, she instantly became the internet’s crush. Her innocence, pretty face and sizzling chemistry with Vijay soon became the talk of the town. Last year in 2024, Shalini once again became the internet’s obsession when she joined Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in his debut film Maharaj as Kishori. This is because netizens believed that Shalini had an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt — from her face to her voice. But is Shalini flattered by this comparison? Not really. Shalini Pandey and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Shalini Pandey

Recently in a chat with Instant Bollywood, Shalini Pandey reacted to comparisons with Alia Bhatt. The OG Preeti ofArjun Reddy shared, “Alia hai! We don't need another Alia and no one should be another Alia, because Alia is so amazing. Just as Alia. I mean, not just because of her films. Of course she's like what we see her onscreen. But I feel personally, what I've seen of Alia, offscreen also, I think I admire her.” She went on to explain, “I don't want to be that, because there is one Alia. Of course, you know there are so many admirable qualities that you want to take but I also want to have my own individuality. I want people to look at me for who Shalini is rather than box me into something. That I'm not okay with. But when they compare with love of course it's a great comparison because she's just lovely.”

Well, after this video was shared, netizens once again drew comparisons between the two actors. One such social media user stated, “Voice and tone is exactly like aliya …some angels she looks like aliya ..😍,” whereas another wrote, “She even talks like Alia. Striking similarities between both.” A comment read, “She’s sounds like Alia sooo muchhhhh 😂.” Meanwhile, another internet user claimed, “Inshort she is irritated of being compared but since Alis stardom is huge she dsnt want to end cut say ‘I don't like this’.”

Does Shalini remind you of Alia too?