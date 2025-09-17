Shirtless Ahaan Panday lip-syncs Shah Rukh Khan’s song in old video; netizens crown him ‘expression king, next SRK’

This year, a new star was born in Bollywood. We are talking about actor Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday’s cousin and Chunky Panday’s nephew, who emerged as an overnight sensation across the country when his debut film Saiyaara released. Ahaan’s intense performance as rockstar Krish Kapoor, his adorable chemistry with co-star Aneet Padda, and his very expressive eyes won hearts. But it’s his real life personality and fan interactions that helped the newcomer make a permanent place in heart. Well, a throwback video of Ahaan, recorded much before he became an actor, has now resurfaced on social media which will only make you fall more in love with him.

After Saiyaara released in theatres, during the promotions of the film, director Mohit Suri shared that Ahaan Panday idolises Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker revealed that Ahaan is listening to SRK’s songs all the time. Well, in a viral video which has now resurfaced on social media, a shirtless Ahaan pays the perfect tribute to his idol by lip-syncing the song Badi Mushkil Hai from Shah Rukh’s iconic psychological crime thriller film Anjaam (1994). Ahaan’s expressions are on point and make this short but sweet viral video an entertaining watch.

Well, much like us, fans can’t get enough and are now showering love in the comment section below. For instance, one impressed social media user shared, “Damn he is soooo cute and himself is a expression king ❤,” whereas another comment read, “What expressions at such an early age ...Yoh are a born Star ✨✨✨.” A netizen shared, “So natural and camera friendly 😍,” whereas an internet user predicted, “Next SRK.”

There was a time when Ahaan Panday shared many such fun videos, recreating iconic Bollywood songs and dialogues. On the film front, the young heartthrob is yet to announce his next film after Saiyaara, which was a smashing debut. But according to reports, Ahaan is gearing up for an action film which will be backed by Yash Raj Films.