Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya make their romance official on 8.8.8: What is the date's numerological significance?

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are officially engaged! The actors were first linked together back in the summer of 2022, followed by a handful of instances where they were spotted together. Over the past 2 years or so however, neither ever acknowledged this romance under wraps. Today, on the morning of August 8, Chay's father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni did the honours. Sharing 2 pictures, right from the intimate ceremony itself, the veteran actor confirmed news of Sobhita and Chay's engagement, rumours of which had been doing the rounds of the internet since last night. Nagarjuna shares first photos following Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement(Photos: X/iamnagarjuna)

Dressed in a golden blush Manish Malhotra Uppada silk saree, Sobhita can be seen completely embodying the blushing bride-to-be. Chay, dressed in an ivory and gold Pattu pancha, laalchi and kanduva, also from the house of Manish Malhotra, can be seen beaming ear to ear, ready to commence the next chapter of his life. One of the two photos also features a happy Nagarjuna alongside the two. As per his post wishing the duo love, Sobhita and Chay's engagement took place at 9.42 AM this morning in Hyderabad.

One particular detail in Nagarjuna's post however, has caught the internet's attention. The '8.8.8'. Though the date today does add up to 8.8, the third 8 has left people perplexed as to it's significance. Well, it isn't without a reason.

What is the significance of 8.8.8 in Nagarjuna's engagement post for Sobhita-Chay?

Those who dabble in numerology and angel numbers already know the immense significance the date August 8 holds. August 8, each year, signifies the keynote Lion's Gate Portal. The portal is seen as a powerful threshold to infinite cosmic gifts and successful manifestation. What makes this year's Lion's Gate Portal doubly significant, is the fact that the year 2024, also adds up to an 8. This, in cosmic terms, makes today's date 8.8.8 which is what was highlighted by Nagarjuna in his announcement post.

Additionally, the structure of 8 is the same as the infinity symbol, proving doubly significant in this case, considering the actor couple are getting ready to enter one of the most important chapters of their lives.

Coming back to 888, the numerical arrangement is also considered to be a rather potent angel number. 8 in it's raw form carries the energies of achievement and holistic abundance. When it bands together as 888, it signifies the harbingering of abundance, prosperity, material rewards and financial success. It goes without saying that the positive energies, as per the laws of Astrology today, are immense. It thus, makes complete sense that Sobhita and Chay decided to make things official on this special date.

Here's wishing the couple in love a lifetime of togetherness!