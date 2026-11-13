For actor Suniel Shetty, being a parent also means knowing when to let go. As his children, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty, carve their own paths, the actor says he is constantly learning from the younger generation, admiring their confidence, clarity and ability to live life on their own terms. “They're doing everything better. They're living their lives the way they want to, on their terms and conditions. They're very smart, know what their USP is and work on their strengths. And they're brutally honest. So there's so much to learn from these kids that it's not funny,” says the 65-year-old.

Suniel Shetty: I want Athiya and Ahan to find their own paths, even if they fail

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among the qualities that inspire him is his son Ahan's discipline and calm approach to life. “When I was his age, I was this young, angry man, wanting to do so much. He's far better than me, far calmer, mentally there. He treats his workout like a ritual,” he says, adding that he is happy with the way his son has structured his life.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

While Shetty is proud of his children's approach to life, he doesn't want them to feel obliged to follow in his footsteps or depend on the security of working with him. Instead, he wants them to step out and build something of their own. “Even with my own kids and those working with me, I always ask, ‘How long are you going to be here? Get out and do something on your own.’ I'd be happier if you go out and do something on your own because I know you'll be mine for life. That bond will always be there,” he says.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor believes in allowing his children the freedom to take risks, even if it means making mistakes along the way. “I won't even listen to the idea. I say, go ahead and do it. Because if they fail, that's where they learn. That's where they'll understand,” he says, adding that he is particularly protective of his children. “I have a little more than a little soft corner for founders. And I'm totally soft when it comes to my children. So, if you talk about a scale of one to 100, I'd be 70 with a newcomer, but I'd be 100 with my children.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor believes in allowing his children the freedom to take risks, even if it means making mistakes along the way. “I won't even listen to the idea. I say, go ahead and do it. Because if they fail, that's where they learn. That's where they'll understand,” he says, adding that he is particularly protective of his children. “I have a little more than a little soft corner for founders. And I'm totally soft when it comes to my children. So, if you talk about a scale of one to 100, I'd be 70 with a newcomer, but I'd be 100 with my children.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Currently hosting Bharat Ke Super Founders, Shetty also speaks about his growing interest in business and his admiration for young entrepreneurs. “The world changes so fast that I wish I had known more about business. But I'm learning, absorbing and grasping,” he says. His advice to the younger generation is to learn from his experiences and have the confidence to make a difference. “Learn from my mistakes and have confidence in yourself because you've got the power to change the world. But just use that power right,” he signs off.