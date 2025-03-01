Superboys of Malegaon X Review: The film is a love letter to cinema, and audiences can't stop raving; ‘eyes teared up’

In the heart of Malegaon, a small town known for its bustling textile industry, a group of dreamers dared to rewrite their own cinematic destiny. Superboys of Malegaon is not just a film — it’s a testament to the unrelenting ambition of storytelling. Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, this film brings to life the remarkable journey of Nasir Sheikh and his team, who built a parallel film industry against all odds. Starring the incredibly talented Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora, Superboys of Malegaon is more than just a retelling of their struggles, it’s an ode to cinema itself. Adarsh Gourav in Superboys of Malegaon

At its core, the film follows three young men from Malegaon who attempt to remake the classic Sholay (1975) with whatever makeshift equipment and local talent they can muster. Their journey is riddled with obstacles, but their passion for filmmaking is unwavering. As they navigate the highs and lows of bringing their dream to life, audiences are treated to a deeply moving, yet humorous, portrayal of their relentless spirit. The film beautifully captures the essence of small-town aspirations and the raw, unfiltered love for cinema that drives these young men forward.

First reviews

The internet has been buzzing with reactions, and X is flooded with heartfelt reviews. Viewers have found themselves deeply moved, with one user commenting, “Reema Kagti’s #SuperboysofMalegaon isn’t just a film—it’s a love letter to cinema. Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh breathe life into a story about resilience, passion, and the magic of storytelling.” Another review gushed, “Magic, indeed. Please go watch Superboys of Malegaon. It’ll leave your eyes teared up and your heart smiling. Splendid acting performance. And brilliant writing by @varungrover.”

The film’s celebration of friendship, filmmaking, and perseverance has also struck a chord deep within the audience. One fan noted, “Laughs, claps and tears! (thankfully my show had a good occupancy) Had a beautiful experience watching Superboys of Malegaon. Movies about making movies >>>>” Another reviewer summed it up perfectly: “Humari kahani humari zubani — Superboys of Malegaon is a triumph. If you love movies and life, you will love it. Women will save Hindi cinema. Reema Kagti, take a bow @varungrover.”

The performances have also been widely applauded, with special praise for Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora. “Superboys of Malegaon is a brilliant film. Incredible yet day-to-day story on real yet incredible people. Crisp direction by Reema Kagti. 10/10 for dialogues to @varungrover. 11/10 for acting. Vineet Singh & Shashank Arora are true actors who make you forget that they are actors,” read another glowing review.

As the film continues to capture hearts across the country, it stands as a shining example of why we fall in love with movies in the first place. A tribute to the underdog, the dreamer, and the unbreakable human spirit, for anyone who has ever dared to chase an impossible dream, this film is an absolute must-watch.