After shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, Bollywood is grappling with fresh security fears. A message purportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened those working with actor Salman Khan. Police are investigating the claim, while several members of the film industry are becoming increasingly cautious about stepping out.

Tiger Shroff firing sparks security concerns: Celebrity sightings cancelled, consider bulletproof cars

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Two actresses who have worked with Salman Khan are worried about their safety and fear they could also come under the radar following the threats, sources tell HT City. An actor in his 50s, who has worked with Tiger, says his family has urged him to stay indoors. “My family has asked me to avoid going out as much as possible. We are even considering bullet-proof options for the cars,” he says.

Bulletproof cars? Stars weigh options

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Celebrity managers are also cancelling public appearances amid the heightened apprehension. “We had information about many celeb spottings, but after the firing incident on Tiger Shroff, several celeb managers called us to cancel airport activities and other spotting. Dekhiye thoda ajeeb sa gloomy sa toh hogaya hai,” says photojournalist Pallav Paliwal.

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{{^usCountry}} Jackie Shroff, meanwhile, made his first public appearance since the incident involving his son, attending the naming ceremony of Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai on Tuesday. Actor Suniel Shetty, who was also present, expressed shock over the firing and relief that Tiger was safe, although his driver had been injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jackie Shroff, meanwhile, made his first public appearance since the incident involving his son, attending the naming ceremony of Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai on Tuesday. Actor Suniel Shetty, who was also present, expressed shock over the firing and relief that Tiger was safe, although his driver had been injured. {{/usCountry}}

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“The whole world loves Tiger and Jackie Dada, and if something like this can happen to him, it could happen to anyone. It shouldn’t have happened,” says Suniel.

Actor Rakesh Bedi also expressed shock, questioning why Tiger had been targeted. “Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff have been such nice, non-controversial people. They have never been involved in any kind of controversy or made any untoward statements against anyone. They have been doing their work very honestly, nicely, politely and quietly for so many years,” he says.

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Calling artists across professions vulnerable, Bedi adds, “In any case, any artists, actors, singers, artists, and dancers, we are all soft targets.” He urged the government and law enforcement agencies to strengthen security for members of the entertainment industry, saying artists should be able to continue working without being confined by fear.

Security tightened around celebrities

Police protection has been stepped up for Tiger, Salman, Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rohit Shetty following the firing, according to reports. Salman, who already has Y+ category security comprising around 11-12 Mumbai Police personnel and armed commandos, reportedly has an additional police vehicle deployed outside his Bandra residence for continuous surveillance. Security has also been stepped up around Aamir’s residence, while additional police presence has been reported near Rohit’s home.

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Private security agencies are also reportedly receiving more enquiries from film industry professionals seeking enhanced protection. According to a recent report, leading licensed private security agencies in Mumbai have been receiving an average of three to four enquiries a day from real-estate professionals and people associated with the film industry.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Salman will not host the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, with Rohit reportedly stepping in. However, there has been no official confirmation that Salman’s reported absence is linked to the firing incident.