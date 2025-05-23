'First woman to be her own Godfather': Urvashi Rautela blocking the stairs at Cannes for pics has fans in splits

At this point Urvashi Rautela and the Cannes red carpet are almost synonymous with one another. Urvashi Rautela stops stair traffic at Cannes with her photoshoot and fans can't get enough of it(Photos: Instagram)

Whilst at the keynote film gala which commenced on May 13, Urvashi has made headlines quite a few times. From her parrot-core first look, to a wardrobe malfunction (which she carried off with max confidence!), there's obviously, never a moment of lull with her around. This one however, particularly deserves your attention.

Dressed in a shimmering, cape-style Joli Poli couture number complete with a Judith Leiber statement bag, Urvashi attended the La Venue De L’avenir (Colours Of Time) Red carpet.

But first, the photos — and THAT she was committed to! She and her gown sprawled over the carpet-laden stairs were unabashedly having their moment, so much so that incoming traffic from the top of the landing could do absolutely nothing but patiently wait, or turn back and go up — because the queen WAS. NOT. GOING. TO. MOVE. — and the video is really something.

The comment section, needless to say, is having a gala early start to the weekend. "Me when my film earns more than 105 crores", "Mata Urvashi in her mandir ki seedhiyaan 😭" and "Her PR team got to be the strongest one out there. First woman to be her own Godfather🙌" were some of the more hilarious takes.

There were some however, who were expressed being upset at how a stunt like this would reflect on India, seeing as she is technically representing the country at the global platform. "I'm sorry she has nooooo manners whatttttt so ever. Shes representing India unfortunately, and behaving like that isn't getting anyone anywhere" and "It's called basic courtesy! Clearly she doesn't have it ! Stepping aside and saying please pass through isn't going to kill anyone" read a few comments.

But one thing's for sure. This look, sans the staircase dialogue, appears to be one of her best looks at Cannes thus far this year, at least as per the internet's verdict: "It’s her world we are just living in it", "Take up space queen 👑👑👑👑" and "Now why is Urvashi slaying more than ARB" read a few comments.

What do you think of Urvashi's literally 'show stopping' moment on the stairs?