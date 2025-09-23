Edit Profile
    Vicky Kaushal caresses Katrina Kaif’s baby bump as they announce pregnancy: ‘The best chapter of our lives’

    Soon-to-be parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally share the good news with fans with a heartwarming polaroid photograph

    Published on: Sep 23, 2025 12:59 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    Since the past few months, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been in the headlines due to pregnancy rumours. Fans were over the moon with joy for the star couple, but patiently waited for them to confirm the ‘good news’. Well, Vicky and Katrina have finally shared the happiness with their fans today. Announcing their pregnancy, the soon-to-be parents shared a polaroid shot where Katrina finally debuted her baby bump. In this snap, which is beyond adorable, Vicky is seen caressing Katrina’s bump as they look down at it with warm smiles. In the caption below, the couple wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽 ॐ.”

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with their miracle
    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with their miracle
