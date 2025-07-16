Vicky Kaushal gives Katrina Kaif a sweet kiss, unveils the birthday girl’s goofy side in unseen pictures

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their daughter into the world today. Well, 42 years ago today, another very special girl graced the earth, who went on to become the nation’s OG crush — Katrina Kaif! Yes, the gorgeous Bollywood diva is celebrating her 42nd birthday today and ever since the clock struck 12, sweet birthday wishes and blessings have been pouring in across the internet. But fans eagerly waited for the most special of them all, from Katrina’s Prince Charming, husband Vicky Kaushal. The wait is now over because Vicky has finally dropped the cutest birthday wish of all time for his queen! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Celebrating Katrina Kaif’s 42nd birthday on social media, Vicky Kaushal shared a cute photo dump. The first picture unveils the birthday girl’s goofy side as she adorably peeks into a room from what looks like a tiny passage. The next, and the most wonderful snap, is a selfie taken by Kat as she gets a kiss from Vicky. AWW-DORABLE! Up next is a candid photograph of Vicky enjoying the view during a picnic in a desert while Katrina gazes at him lovingly. And the last, but not the least, is a picture of Katrina at the beach that Vicky clicked in 2022, when they celebrated her 39th birthday.

Along with this dreamy photo dump, Vicky wished Katrina by writing: “Hello Birthday Girl! I ❤️ U.” The internet’s heart skipped a beat after which they flooded the comment section of this birthday post with love. One fan gushed, “Kat with her sabr ka phal😍😍 she really got what she deserved❤️,” whereas another wrote, “Find me a Vicky Kaushal, you big big universe.” Another comment read, “He healed something that he never break 🙌,” whereas a netizen claimed, “It's very difficult to find a man who is obsessed with you ❤️.”

Well, Vicky will definitely make this a birthday to remember for Katrina, and we can’t wait to see sneak peeks soon!