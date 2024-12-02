Vikrant Massey’s retirement raises eyebrows; shocked fans claim it’s a ‘publicity stunt’ linked to THIS upcoming film

Actor Vikrant Massey (37) has left fans in a state of shock after seemingly announcing his retirement from acting earlier today. The actor, who garnered praise for his performances in 12th Fail (2023) took to social media on Monday morning to share the news, expressing his wish to step away from the limelight and focus on his personal life. The actor and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child Vardaan on February 7 of this year. In his post, Vikrant wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support 🙏. But as I move forward, I realize it’s time to recalibrate and go back home – as a Husband, Father & Son. And also as an Actor.” He further added, “So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a year of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between ❤️. Forever indebted ❤️.” Vikrant Massey in the Sabarmati Report

Netizens react

While some netizens seem genuinely moved by his words, most are understandably sceptical. The timing of Vikrant's retirement announcement, right before the release of his films, has raised eyebrows, with many speculating that it’s a publicity stunt to generate buzz and attract attention to his upcoming projects — especially since Zero Se Restart, a film about restarting and recalibrating, is all set to launch on December 13. “Is it a gimmick or any upcoming project or really u retiring from movies?” asked a fan on Instagram. One more fan caught the Zero Se Restart connection saying, “Maybe a publicity stunt for #ZeroSeRestart Movie!” Another comment read, “Most likely a marketing methodology for an upcoming project so that people will be curious to watch the movie in the theatre. Later he will change the statement. Relax.”

Fans questioned Vikrant Massey’s decision

While Vikrant’s heartfelt message certainly captured the attention of his audience, the growing suspicion among netizens suggests that many believe his retirement might be more about promotions than a genuine career shift. The actor will next be seen in upcoming films like Zero Se Restart and Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor. Whether this post is a true goodbye or a well-planned PR move, only time will tell.