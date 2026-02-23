Vishal Bhardwaj hints at collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘There has to be one film between us…’
Is a SRK–Vishal Bhardwaj collaboration finally on the cards? The filmmaker just confirmed he’s been in talks with the superstar for multiple story ideas
Even as Shah Rukh Khan gears up for the release of his upcoming action entertainer King, speculation is already building around what could be his next big collaboration. A partnership between SRK and Vishal Bhardwaj may finally be on the horizon.
The acclaimed filmmaker, known for his poetic yet gritty storytelling, has directed some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable performances in films like Haider (2014), Kaminey (2009), and Maqbool (2003). Yet, despite years of admiration between the two icons, a Vishal Bhardwaj–Shah Rukh Khan project has never materialised, though both seem hopeful that might soon change.
‘He’s the greatest charmer of our country…’
In a recent conversation with ANI, Vishal shared his long-standing wish to work with the superstar.
“I think it (collaboration) has to happen. Main saal mein Shah Rukh se kitni baari kitni stories ke liye baat karta hun (I talk to Shah Rukh so many times throughout the year for so many stories). He always responds to my message, and he’s a lovely person. He’s the greatest charmer of our country," Vishal said.
The filmmaker further revealed that he had even pitched a story to SRK recently. “Who doesn’t love Shah Rukh Khan? Let me put it that way. Everyone loves him. And there has to be something so beautiful in him as a person, also, that makes him Shah Rukh Khan. Maine unhe iss film (O Romeo) ke dauran bhi ek kahani bheji hui hai aur woh bhi humesha bolte hai ki, ‘Yaar ek film toh honi chayie jo hum dono ko saath mein karni chayie’, but definitely, there has to be one film between Shah Rukh and me. Inshallah, is baar woh miracle ho jaye,” he added.
Inside Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest release
Vishal's latest film, O’Romeo, hit theatres on February 13, 2026, marking his fourth collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, and Tamannaah Bhatia.
For years, Bhardwaj and Khan have exchanged admiration and ideas without a project taking shape. But this time, the director seems confident that their long-discussed collaboration might finally happen.
