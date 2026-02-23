Vishal Bhardwaj hints at collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘There has to be one film between us…’

Even as Shah Rukh Khan gears up for the release of his upcoming action entertainer King, speculation is already building around what could be his next big collaboration. A partnership between SRK and Vishal Bhardwaj may finally be on the horizon. Vishal Bhardwaj hints at collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan

The acclaimed filmmaker, known for his poetic yet gritty storytelling, has directed some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable performances in films like Haider (2014), Kaminey (2009), and Maqbool (2003). Yet, despite years of admiration between the two icons, a Vishal Bhardwaj–Shah Rukh Khan project has never materialised, though both seem hopeful that might soon change.

‘He’s the greatest charmer of our country…’ In a recent conversation with ANI, Vishal shared his long-standing wish to work with the superstar.

“I think it (collaboration) has to happen. Main saal mein Shah Rukh se kitni baari kitni stories ke liye baat karta hun (I talk to Shah Rukh so many times throughout the year for so many stories). He always responds to my message, and he’s a lovely person. He’s the greatest charmer of our country," Vishal said.