Vivek Oberoi reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, compares it to Animal: ‘Akshaye Khanna’s smile, kasainuma violence…’

Dhurandhar is one film that our country just can’t get enough of. Not just the audience, but even Bollywood celebrities have given the Aditya Dhar film glowing reviews, lauding Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s class acts. Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga claimed that Dhurandhar was ‘built like a man’, whereas The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri called Aditya ‘God’s own child’. Well, actor Vivek Oberoi has now reviewed the film, gushing over the director, story-line, star cast and Akshaye’s ‘kasainuma violence’ as Rehman Dakait.

Vivek Oberoid tweeted: “I finally watched #Dhurandhar after missing it in the GCC, and I am mind blown. This is more than cinema; it is the jarring shock of a switch being flicked in a pitch-black room. If you have ever stood in the heavy, airless silence of a martyr’s home — where the walls are crowded with memories, but the chairs remain perpetually empty. If you have felt the cold breath of history in the corridors where the unsung gave their 'tomorrow' for our 'peaceful' today. If you have looked into the eyes of a child who only knows their father through the glass of a framed photograph... then you will recognise the pulse of this film. Outrage is a luxury for those who have never had to face the facts; for the rest of us, this is simply the truth.”

Lauding Aditya Dhar, the actor wrote: “@AdityaDharFilms doesn’t just narrate; he lets the story bleed and dares you to take your eyes off your screen for the full 3 hours and 34 minutes. This cinematic brilliance shines through the lens of a director who is devoted not to spectacle, but to the craft itself. Every frame casting a spell on the viewer, every character etched out masterfully. A film that has not just pushed the envelope but ripped it apart just like Animal did in 2023.”

Coming to the star cast, Vivek gushed, “The cast has surrendered to the film with a fearlessness that is rare: @RanveerOfficial burns with a subterranean fire simmering under the restraint, proving that silence can be more haunting than any roar. Akshaye Khanna is magnificent, the power in that gaze, that smile and the intensity of the ‘Kasainuma’ violence, this Dakait captures your heart. @ActorMadhavan is the intellectual steel, the calm eye within a lethal storm, the patriotic mastermind who I am so excited to see in Part 2. My legendary brother @duttsanjay and @rampalarjun bring a weathered, granite-like gravity that makes the shadows of the frontlines feel tangible. To tell this story was a risk; to witness it is our duty. To the men and women, KNOWN and UNKNOWN, who stand as our shield while we sleep — Dhanyawad. Our nation is forever in your debt. 🇮🇳 PS: Congratulation to Aditya Dhar and @jiostudios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time, in a single language!”

Dhurandhar 2 is all set to arrive in theatres on March 19. Are you ready for it?