Vivek Agnihotri reviews Dhurandhar, calls Aditya Dhar God’s own child: ‘This kind of cinema doesn’t…’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is one film which not only became a blockbuster hit in the eyes of fans, but also left the Hindi film industry deeply impressed. From the unpredictable storyline and the phenomenal music to epic performances by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the country just can’t get enough of Dhurandhar . Well, as the rest of us eagerly wait for Dhurandhar 2 to arrive in theatres on March 19, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has now reviewed Dhurandhar , lauding fellow filmmaker Aditya as ‘God’s own child’.

In his elaborate, glowing review of Dhurandhar , Vivek Agnihotri shared, “DHURANDHAR Just landed back in India after two months and the first thing we did was watch @AdityaDharFilms Dhurandhar. Mind blown and proud are the only words that come to my mind. Anyone who knows what goes into making a film would understand what it takes to pull something like this off. The vision, the writing, the confidence, the belief in your own instinct… this kind of cinema doesn’t happen by chance. The production design by my friend @sainisjohray is pathbreaking, not decorative, but narrative. The extraordinary music by young maestro @shashwatology is not just innovative but deeply rooted. The cinematography by Vikas Nowlakha is a new textbook for young DOPs.”

Further talking about the performances by the team and the main showman Aditya Dhar, Vivek tweeted: “Performances… yes, some will obviously be more talked about. But the real victory of Dhurandhar is that even the smallest, most insignificant characters have delivered top-notch performances. Every face feels cast, directed, and placed with intention. Most importantly, every department is in rare sync, working as one organism. That kind of cohesion doesn’t happen by accident. That’s when you know it’s purely a writer/director’s film. @adityadharfilms, I’ve always admired your work, especially your sense of scale and design, but this is you operating on another level. I watched the film with genuine pride… proud of you, proud of the craft, proud of Indian cinema. You are blessed. Truly. God’s own child. More power to you. Keep going. Keep raising the bar. When the younger generation does work like this, Indian cinema moves forward. Simple. Bravo!”

