We had just planned to Meet: Friend Rupesh Sonar remembers TV actor Anuj Thakur, who died at 33

Television actor Anuj Thakur, known for roles in shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga, and Mahisagar, has passed away at the age of 33. The actor died after suffering a seizure during his sleep on Tuesday. The tragic news was confirmed by his friend and casting manager, Rupesh Sonar. Reflecting on the sudden loss, he said, “I was absolutely shocked because we had just planned to meet on Thursday.”

Actor Anuj Thakur

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The two shared a professional and personal bond spanning 17 years, beginning with their work together on Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka in 2008, speaking to us Rupesh shares, “I was unable to process it, so I went to meet his mother and brother. They were totally broken. What really haunts me is that his vacation to New York with his mother and brother was all set—tickets and visas were done. Samay ka koi bharosa nahin, haansta kelta insan ek pal mein chala gya..”

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Reflecting on Anuj’s career aspirations, Rupesh notes, 'Anuj was planning to return to acting in a big way. He was so eager to get back on screen; we were discussing roles. For a while, he had been doing very limited work like episodics and cameos, focusing on his property business. But he really wanted to make a comeback; he had stepped away from acting because kaam kam ho gaya tha. He didn't want to do side roles and that was all he was being offered. That’s why he had his head down in business, and he was actually doing really well.

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{{^usCountry}} Rupesh also highlighted Anuj’s disciplined lifestyle, which included waking up early every day. “On Tuesday, when he didn’t get up, his house bell rang constantly, so his mom went to check on him. But it was too late; he had passed away. When his mother went to check, they called a doctor and an ambulance, but it was in vain. He was a disciplined, organized person, and it’s heartbreaking that we lost him so suddenly—nobody even knew until days later. It’s a big loss.”The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, says. “He has left us far too soon. This was not an age to go. The news has left the entire film and TV industry in shocked.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rupesh also highlighted Anuj’s disciplined lifestyle, which included waking up early every day. “On Tuesday, when he didn’t get up, his house bell rang constantly, so his mom went to check on him. But it was too late; he had passed away. When his mother went to check, they called a doctor and an ambulance, but it was in vain. He was a disciplined, organized person, and it’s heartbreaking that we lost him so suddenly—nobody even knew until days later. It’s a big loss.”The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, says. “He has left us far too soon. This was not an age to go. The news has left the entire film and TV industry in shocked.” {{/usCountry}}

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