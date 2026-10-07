Exciting news for K-pop fans in India: Weverse Con Festival is coming to the country for the first time, with the two-day music festival set to take place in New Delhi on March 27 and 28, 2027. HYBE announced the India edition on Wednesday, during a fun launch in Mumbai.

Weverse Con Festival to make India debut on March 27, K-pop and Indian artists to perform

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The event also saw many k-pop fans come together as they sung and danced on the beats of their favourite k-pop artiste’s, marking the festival’s first outing outside South Korea.

The festival will bring together K-pop and Indian artists, with the lineup yet to be announced. Along with live performances, the India edition will feature collaboration stages between artists from the two music scenes, as well as fan activities and interactive experiences.

Weverse Con Festival, which has been held in South Korea, is known for bringing together music performances and fan-focused experiences. Its India debut will now give the country’s growing K-pop audience a chance to experience the festival locally.

The festival will combine live performances with fan interactions, immersive experiences and other activities centred around the connection between artists and their fans. The event comes as HYBE continues to expand its presence in India through HYBE INDIA, which is based in Mumbai and has been working on talent discovery, artist development and local content.

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The official lineup is yet to be revealed. HYBE’s roster includes names such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS and ILLIT. However, none of these acts have been confirmed for the New Delhi festival yet. It will be interesting to see which all artist will make an appearance at the festival scheduled for November this year.