Exclusive| Where did the OG Bollywood rom-coms go, asks Taapsee Pannu

As a ’90s kid, actor Taapsee Pannu misses the rom-coms that Bollywood was known for. Now, she feels Bollywood’s romances could do with less attention to camera angles and more to the person across the frame.

Taapsee Pannu

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“I don’t want to see the same trope — mummy-papa nahi maan rahe, difference in religion and caste — conflicts of the ’90s. I want to see rom-coms representing today’s issues; the process of falling in love has changed thanks to technology,” she says.While she is associated with the more serious parts, the actor says she is open to a love story next. She says, “Ofcourse I want to play someone dramatic and filmy. We dont have to try too hard, having grown up in this country and the 90s films all of us have that filmy-ness in us. People haven't seen e doing that genre much and it will be new for the audience too.”

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For Taapsee, the problem also lies in how actors approach romance: “Back in the day when people did romantic movies, it felt like these two people can only see each other in their lives. Today, with the increasing demand for vanity, actors are always second-guessing how they are looking on camera, wondering what the best angles are.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nor, she feels, does every love story need a dark twist or social message. She would welcome another film like Manmarziyaan (2018), which viewers still discuss with her. “I'm not saying it was a big box-office success but it's one film that achieved cult status of sorts. Even today people tell me they are happy I did that film and that they rewatch it. It was made ahead of time like many of Anurag's (Kashyap) films. It was a pure love story with any darkness or social message.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nor, she feels, does every love story need a dark twist or social message. She would welcome another film like Manmarziyaan (2018), which viewers still discuss with her. “I'm not saying it was a big box-office success but it's one film that achieved cult status of sorts. Even today people tell me they are happy I did that film and that they rewatch it. It was made ahead of time like many of Anurag's (Kashyap) films. It was a pure love story with any darkness or social message.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing her thoughts on the need of the hour she says, “One wants to show heroism over being submissive and looking like you can do anything for the girl, or it goes to a toxic extreme. The whole in-between part where you show love for the other person is missing."

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Her own relationship with husband, former badminton player Mathias Boe, remains decidedly old school. “It’s been 13 years that I’ve been with my partner. Even back then I wanted someone who would make an effort, who would go out of the way to do things for me. There was nothing called benching or situationship that featured in my scheme of things. Thankfully, he felt the same, and we were on the same page,” she shares.