Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Baking Day special| Divya Dutta says her passion for it began in the lockdown

ByRishabh Suri
May 18, 2025 07:45 AM IST

During the Covid pandemic, confined at home, actor Divya Dutta rediscovered her love for baking, inspired by childhood experiences with her mother. 

For Divya Dutta, her passion for baking took shape in the Covid times. And while that time is long gone, what stayed was her love for whipping up goodies in the kitchen. On World Baking Day today on May 18, she spills the beans.

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

"It all comes from childhood... my mother used to prepare this pineapple cake on special days. Uss time pe toh do hi cake hote the- pineapple and chocolate. The whole thing used to become a fun activity when I was small... one of us children would be asked to make the batter, one would break the eggs... you feel very inclusive doing something like this. Inn sab cheezon ke baad kya nikalke aata tha oven se, we all used to laugh. Maza aata tha lekin," recalls the 47-year-old.

Also read: Divya Dutta: I don’t work with directors who just tell me on set ‘kuchh bhi kar do’

Then as she grew up, her mother insisted that she should know how to cook, "I started taking cooking classes. All these little things get lost somewhere when you become an actor and don't get the time. For me, cooking has always been the time when you put on the music and get in the kitchen. I do whenever work allows me, but whenever I do, it's like a celebration."

During Covid, she adds, half of the world was inside their kitchens, and she was too, "I realised a lot of people I know became good bakers. What I do in my work is what I do in my cakes: trial and error! I am very instinctive. I love trying new recipes, and whenever I do, I either see happy faces or polite faces!"

Divya's favourites include: "an almond and chocolate cake, with a little bit of orange in it. This recipe comes from a friend. Something that I make really well is called wooden log, with biscuits and puddings put together and baked."

News / HTCity / Cinema / World Baking Day special| Divya Dutta says her passion for it began in the lockdown
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On