Step inside Divya Dutta's luxurious Mumbai home that's perfect mix of traditional Indian touches and vintage aesthetics

Actor Divya Dutta's Mumbai apartment is not restricted to one design aesthetic. Its spaces are decorated with tasteful Indian artefacts and furniture; it also features a modern kitchen with sleek appliances and ample storage. By incorporating a palette of earthy tones like greens, sandy beiges, and wood to create a natural, vintage look, the actor has built herself a home that's unique and inviting. Divya Dutta's home is like a lovely oasis in the middle of Mumbai!

Incorporating Indian culture into the space

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Divya gave a tour of her beautiful home. By incorporating modern amenities and traditional Indian elements, she has created a lovely and functional home that reflects her life journey, heritage and personal style. As soon as you enter, a welcoming nook with a Ganesha idol, with a minimalist altar, brings spirituality and positivity into her home.

Timeless and elegant touches galore

Divya's vintage-modern home uses crisp whites and sublime creams as the primary colours for most walls and ceilings with colorful twists by way of moody green cabinets and turquoise curtains. Bold blue upholstery fabrics also add a pop of colour and texture to the sofa in her living room.

Serene and inviting balcony

Divya has incorporated soft, muted pastel shades through furniture, rugs, and decorative accents. Her house is dotted with statement furniture pieces, like beautifully carved wooden chairs or accessories with intricate patterns. Apart from a movie room and library, and an interesting black-and-white dining nook, Divya's home boasts of a serene and inviting balcony with a cosy swing with a plush mattress and pillows that's perfect for relaxation and enjoyment.

Wall displays that are truly unique

She has incorporated different textures, such as wood, metal, or fabric, to add depth to the spaces. To further add a unique touch to her home, Divya has used posters of classic films that resonate with her and beautifully complement her existing vintage and moody decor. She also combined modern and traditional frames in varying sizes for family photos as well as artwork to add visual interest.