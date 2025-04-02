WWE superstar Bautista shares his photoshopped images used in Indian clinics; Netizens say ‘Our way of showing love…’

American wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Dave Bautista has cemented his status as a global icon. After rising to prominence in the world of professional wrestling, he successfully transitioned into the film industry, starring in major blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Spectre, among others. With his widespread popularity, it is no surprise that his image has found its way into unexpected corners of the world. Dave Bautista has shared a series of his images being used by various Desi clinics across India

A testament to his international fame surfaced on Tuesday evening when Bautista himself shared a series of photos revealing how his likeness is being used by local clinics in India. These establishments, which claim to provide instant relief for muscle and bone injuries, prominently feature an image of Bautista wrapped in heavy bandages at the centre of their advertisements. Surrounding his image are details about the various treatments they offer, making it appear as though the Hollywood star endorses their services.

Check out his post below:

Bautista did not provide any explanation in his post, simply captioning it with "December 2013." However, the images quickly caught the attention of social media users, especially Indian fans. The comment section was soon flooded with reactions ranging from amusement to mild embarrassment.

"So sorry sir, but our way of showing love is unhealthy at times," one user humorously admitted. Another highlighted the wrestler’s immense popularity in India, stating, "India is the only country in the world where posters of Bautista can be found in every street, every crossroads, and every neighborhood. Actually, Bautista is very popular in India."

Another user expressed surprise that Bautista had finally come across these posters, writing, "So, it reached you at last – been seeing them since childhood and always wondered what would happen if Bautista himself saw them."

The immense following of WWE in India has been well-documented over the years. Recently, in an interview with Daily Mail, WWE’s Chief Content Officer (COO) Triple H spoke about his desire to bring a Premium Live Event (PLE) to the United Kingdom and also mentioned India as a potential location for a future event. Prior to that, WWE President Nick Khan hinted that the company might be looking to organize a large-scale event, possibly akin to WrestleMania, in India in the near future.