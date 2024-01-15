Critics Choice Awards 2024: Rosettes, bows and train dominate red carpet trend

There were several fashion moments this year at Critics Choice Awards. From rosettes to dress trains and bows, red carpet fashion was certainly inspired by the latest and the hottest trends of the season. Have a dekko. Trend highlights from Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Rosette resurgence

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and Rosamund Pike.

Leading the rosette trend pack were Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and Rosamund Pike. Margot looked breathtaking in an off-shoulder Balmain gown with rose accents around the bust, Emily’s Giorgio Armani Privé gown featured rose on her shoulder and Rosamund chanelled her inner glamour puss in a halter neck with rose detail around her waist from Rodarte.

Take a bow

Elizabeth Debicki and Reese Witherspoon rock bow trend.

The hyper-feminine trend is another hit on the red carpet in 2024. And with a lot of celebrities sporting bows it was only discernible that Elizabeth Debicki and Reese Witherspoon showed up in an outfit with bow accent. Elizabeth’s high waist pants featured bow detail in front, while Reese’s black outfit from Celine had a bow detail in front with a thigh-high slit.

Dress train

Floor sweeping gowns were a hit on the red carpet.

Floor sweeping gowns and dresses have always remained a red carpet darling. And at the Critics Choice Awards too, celebrities including Christina Ricci, Fantasia Barrino and Keri Russell wore floor grazing gowns adding to the drama of the looks. Fantasia Barrino wore a white, strapless Alin Le’Kal gown with a feathered boa which turned into a dress train. Christina Ricci wore a custom black Atsuko Kudo gown that exuded gothic vibe.

Ring a bell ‘bottom’

Most of the men were seen sporting bell-bottoms on the red carpet.

Bell bottoms are back in vogue and the likes of Coleman Domingo and Lenny Kravitz are making a case for it on the red carpet. For the Critics Choice Awards, Coleman raised his sartorial stakes in a mustard suit with bell bottom pants from Valentino, while Lenny wearing a crop jacket that crossed in the front and showed off a hint of his skin.

Matchy-matchy

Dua Lipa at Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Dua Lipa made another style statement on the red carpet by matching her red hair tied in half up, half down to the red Prada outfit with floral detailing. We have seen this trend oscillating and 2024 seem to be a year for going all matchy.