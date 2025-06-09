Greta Thunberg's aid boat carrying baby formula, rice diverted by Israeli forces; here's what happened

The escalating violence in Gaza has plunged the region into what many describe as a catastrophic humanitarian nightmare. Despite numerous ceasefire agreements, efforts to allow humanitarian aid into the blockaded territory have been massively unsuccessful. As global leaders struggle to intervene meaningfully, a familiar young voice has risen to challenge the status quo. Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist known for her environmental advocacy, has now shifted focus to humanitarian aid. Greta boarded the ship Madleen alongside a group of activists, determined to deliver crucial supplies to Gaza’s suffering population. But late last night, chilling footage emerged showing Greta speaking firmly to the camera. In her message, she revealed a harrowing reality where she and her team were “intercepted and kidnapped in international waters” by “forces that support Israel,” she stated. “I'll urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded on X, assuring the public that the activists were safe and unharmed. “The ‘selfie yacht’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are safe and were provided with sandwiches and water, and are expected to return to their home countries,” stated the tweet. Nevertheless, Greta’s assertion marked a serious escalation in the already tense humanitarian mission.

Over the weekend, the Israeli military warned that they would“take whatever measures are necessary” to prevent the Madleen from breaking the blockade. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also said that the Freedom Flotilla Coalition should turn back, and that the country would act against any attempt to breach Israel's sea blockade around the territory. Despite the threats, the activists aboard the Madleen were seemingly prepared for confrontation.

Predecessor to the Madleen

Israel had preemptively warned that the Madleen would be stopped before reaching Gaza, so this blockade is not unprecedented. Just a month ago, another aid vessel, the Conscience — also part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition — was reportedly struck by Israeli drones off Malta, forcing the ship into flames and injuring four civilian volunteers. While the Israeli government claimed it was investigating the incident, the NGO running the flotilla described the attack as a suppression of humanitarian efforts in international waters.

About The Freedom Flotilla Coalition and the Madleen

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organised the Madleen’s journey, is a grassroots solidarity movement committed to ending what it calls the “illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza”. Founded in 2010, the coalition emphasises its independence from political factions or governments, focusing purely on civil society cooperation. The Madleen itself is named in honour of Gaza’s first female fisherwoman. Departing Sicily on June 1, the ship carried significant cargo — symbolic quantities of rice, baby formula, and essential supplies meant to fight against the devastating food shortages facing Gazans.

Greta’s involvement adds an unprecedented dimension to this conflict. Known for rallying global youth around the climate emergency, she now channels that same passion into demanding justice and relief for Gaza’s besieged people. As the Madleen remains in Israeli custody, the eyes of the world watch closely.