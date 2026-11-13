India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026: 450 startups, Gen-Z zone and food from 20 states

The younger gen is at the centre of attention at this year’s India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam as the fair rolls out major upgrades to attract a younger, tech-savvy crowd. After more than four decades, the event is introducing a headline ‘Hall of Inspiration’ where roughly 450 startups will pitch to both domestic and global investors, alongside a dedicated, ticketed Edutainment Zone for Gen-Z and upgraded dining options.

The India International Trade Fair will be held in Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, from November 14 to 27. (Photo: Manoj Verma(For representational purpose only))

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“Our goal was to create a stage for young founders to display their newest innovations, breakthroughs, and business talent. Because this fair opens real doors for them, we are also facilitating one-on-one meetings with investors from both India and overseas,” says Premjit Lal, executive director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

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Alongside these new features, the fair maintains its traditional scale with participation from 31 states and Union Territories (UTs), over 50 government departments, and roughly 50 stalls displaying regional goods from 21 states. International exhibitors have also nearly doubled their footprint compared to past years. “Another exciting feature for Gen-Z attendees is the launch of an ‘Edutainment Zone’ that fuses learning with fun, though it requires a separate ticket. We want to make sure the fair resonates with today’s tech-savvy youth,” adds Lal.

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{{^usCountry}} Culinary offerings are also seeing a major overhaul, with food courts redesigned to meet global benchmarks in seating, sanitation, and service. Visitors can explore international dishes alongside a One District, One Cuisine showcase featuring authentic regional delicacies from 15 to 20 states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Culinary offerings are also seeing a major overhaul, with food courts redesigned to meet global benchmarks in seating, sanitation, and service. Visitors can explore international dishes alongside a One District, One Cuisine showcase featuring authentic regional delicacies from 15 to 20 states. {{/usCountry}}

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To tie the experience together, a newly launched Android and iOS app will provide hall maps, event schedules, and online ticketing, while serving as a networking hub for exhibitors and attendees alike.

Catch It Live

What: 45th India International Trade Fair

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: November 14 to 18 (Business days) and November 19 to 27 (General public)

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Gates 3 and 4 (Bhairon Marg) and Gates 6 and 10 (Mathura Road)

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Tickets: Available at 55 designated Delhi Metro stations and Bharat Mandapam app; Entry is free for senior citizens and differently-abled persons

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Business days:

Weekend: ₹500 (adults) and ₹200 (children)

Weekdays: ₹500 (adults) and 150 (children)

General days:

Weekend: ₹150 (adults) and ₹60 (children)

Week days: ₹80 (adults) and ₹40 (children)

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