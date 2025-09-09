A celebration of India’s rich culinary history

Curry, in my opinion, is not just a dish — it’s an emotion, a history, a story,” said chef Davinder Kumar at the launch of his latest book, Romance of the Indian Curry: 365 Flavours for the Year. Prathibha Prahlad, Davinder Kumar and Pushpesh Pant Photo Credit: Raajessh Kashyap

Amitabh Kant and Tarun Thakral

Unveiled on Saturday evening in the Capital, this marks chef Kumar’s sixth book, one that takes a deep dive into the diversity of Indian cuisine, coupled with striking food photography.

“The book is an encyclopedia of curry recipes from across the country. Every recipe has been carefully tested in my kitchen before finding its place in these pages,” he shared.

Sanjay Arya

The launch brought together culinary maestros, hoteliers and food critic to celebrate India’s enduring love affair with curry.