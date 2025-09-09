Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
A celebration of India’s rich culinary history

ByRuchika Garg
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 12:01 pm IST

At the launch of his latest book, Romance of the Indian Curry: 365 Flavours for the Year, chef Davinder Kumar shared his enduring love for curries.

Curry, in my opinion, is not just a dish — it’s an emotion, a history, a story,” said chef Davinder Kumar at the launch of his latest book, Romance of the Indian Curry: 365 Flavours for the Year.

Prathibha Prahlad, Davinder Kumar and Pushpesh Pant Photo Credit: Raajessh Kashyap
Amitabh Kant and Tarun Thakral
Unveiled on Saturday evening in the Capital, this marks chef Kumar’s sixth book, one that takes a deep dive into the diversity of Indian cuisine, coupled with striking food photography.

“The book is an encyclopedia of curry recipes from across the country. Every recipe has been carefully tested in my kitchen before finding its place in these pages,” he shared.

Sanjay Arya
The launch brought together culinary maestros, hoteliers and food critic to celebrate India’s enduring love affair with curry.

Manisha Gawade
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / A celebration of India’s rich culinary history
