Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Pogo is a 2-3-year-old female Labrador who was rescued from a breeder. Sterilised and healthy, this beautiful girl is happy, calm and extremely friendly. Not fussy about food, all this gentle one needs is a room in your home and trust her to be a wonderful companion to have around. To adopt: 9654982969

These furry friends in Delhi-NCR are looking for forever homes. Adopt, to give these adorable companions the loving family they deserve!

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Here’s Pogo, the Labrador, who is sterilised and healthy.

Charlie is a 7-8-month-old male Indie who was rescued from a non-residential area, after one of his siblings passed away. Charlie and his three siblings were brought to safety after, and since then he has been in foster care. An extremely docile, friendly and well-mannered boy, Charlie presently eats milk and roti. All he needs is a family that can shower him with the love and care he deserves. To adopt: 7987901776

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Charlie will be your best buddy, if you’ve got milk and roti to feed him!

{{^usCountry}} A two months old female tabby kitten presently based in Gurugram, is looking for a loving family to call her own. She is dewormed, extremely friendly and affectionate, and loves milk. With her persona, she would be the perfect tiny companion to brighten your days! To adopt: +8826779850 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A two months old female tabby kitten presently based in Gurugram, is looking for a loving family to call her own. She is dewormed, extremely friendly and affectionate, and loves milk. With her persona, she would be the perfect tiny companion to brighten your days! To adopt: +8826779850 {{/usCountry}}

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Cat lovers, can you think of a name for this one?

Leo, a 40-day-old puppy, was left in a box outside a vet hospital. A kind-hearted person has stepped in to help him, and is now hoping to find a safe home where he can be looked after until he finds his forever family. Both fostering and adoption are welcome, with screening and adoption formalities being mandatory. An absolute cutie this extremely naughty and playful boy loves to eat bread and milk. To adopt or foster: DM @dogsofRohini on Instagram.

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Little Leo is all up for playing and cuddles!

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

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