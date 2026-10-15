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Delhi’s hi-tech Dussehra: Tallest Ravana at 221ft will be burnt via remote control!

Delhi is all set to burn its tallest-ever Ravana effigy this Dussehra—a staggering 221-foot giant at the Dwarka Sector 10 Ramlila.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 09:47:52 IST
By Karan Sethi
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Delhi is gearing up for a spectacle of gigantic proportions as the city prepares to burn its tallest-ever Ravana effigy this Dussehra—a staggering 221-foot giant built to shatter previous records stands tall at the Dwarka Sector 10 Ramlila. “In 2024, we set the historic benchmark with a 211-foot Ravana, which was the highest ever at the time. We were determined to break our own record this year and are proud that we have managed to offer such a spectacle to our visitors,” says Akash Rajesh, Gahlot, chairman of Dwarka Shri Ramlila Society.

Standing tall alongside 90-foot effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, this year the effigy of King of Lanka has been created using high-tech flair.
Standing tall alongside 90-foot effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, this year the effigy of King of Lanka has been created using high-tech flair.

Standing tall alongside 90-foot effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, this year the effigy of King of Lanka has been created using high-tech flair alongside tradition. “For the first time, the Ravana at our ramlila will be set ablaze using a custom five-button remote control,” informs Gahlot, adding, “The first button detonates the crown, the second blasts both shoulders, the third triggers the stomach, the fourth ignites the feet, and the final fifth button sets the entire structure into flames.”

Crafted painstakingly over three and a half to four months at a total cost of approx. 45 lakh. “Nearly 80% of the effigy was constructed directly on the ramlila grounds by skilled artisans. Adding to its grand visual appeal, the effigy is draped entirely in rich velvet fabric, complete with intricate facial features and a crown meticulously hand-painted by master artist.”

 
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