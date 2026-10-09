Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Ananya, Somehow life feels a little softer, happier and a lot more fun with you in it. Thank you for being my person through all the good days, bad days and random nonsense in between. I’d choose you in every version of this life. Love always... Rohan

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Meri Aashi, Pata nahi life mein maine kya sahi kiya tha ki mujhe tere jaisi dost mil gayi. Tu woh insaan hai jiske saath silence bhi comfortable lagta hai aur bakwaas bhi entertaining. Bas aise hi meri life ka permanent headache bani rehna. Love you, idiot. Mehak

My Arjun, I hate the distance, but I love knowing that no matter how many miles are between us, you still feel like home. Until I can see you, hold you and annoy you in person again, just know that you’re missed a little more every day. Yours, Naina

Riya, Happy birthday! Ek aur saal, ek aur level of maturity... ya phir bilkul nahi. Whatever happens, I hope this year gives you everything you’ve been quietly wishing for, lots of reasons to laugh and people who love you as much as you deserve. Aaj bas cake kha, tension kal lena. Simran

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{{^usCountry}} Kabir, Another year with you, and somehow I still get excited about all the little things we do together. Thank you for making love feel easy, safe and full of laughter. Here’s to everything we’ve been through and everything that’s still waiting for us. Always Yours, Rhea {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kabir, Another year with you, and somehow I still get excited about all the little things we do together. Thank you for making love feel easy, safe and full of laughter. Here’s to everything we’ve been through and everything that’s still waiting for us. Always Yours, Rhea {{/usCountry}}

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Meri Pari, Hum kitna bhi lad lein, kitna bhi ek doosre ko irritate karein, at the end of the day tu meri favourite person hi rahegi. Tere bina ghar ghar jaisa nahi lagta. Bas thodi kam irritating ho ja, baaki tu perfect hai. Aarav

My Sameer, There are people who come into your life and quietly make everything better. You’re that person for me. Thank you for the conversations, the laughs, the support and all those little moments you probably don’t even realise mean so much. I’m just really lucky to have you. Love, Ishita

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Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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