Dearest Maa, No matter how grown-up I act, your warm hug still fixes every bad day in seconds. Thank you for being my silent strength and my forever safe place. Love you! Ananya

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Kunal, Happy Birthday! From surviving college viva exams to figuring out adulting, life is ten times funnier with you around. Wishing you a year filled with big wins and endless party nights.... Rohit

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My Love, Tara, In the middle of chaotic workdays, your one random text always brings the biggest smile to my face. Thank you for turning my ordinary days into magic. Yours, Kabir

Dear Didi, I might never admit it to your face, par aapke bina ghar bohot khaali lagta hai. Miss stealing your clothes and annoying you! Come home soon, okay? Aarav

Hey Papa, You never say “I love you” out loud, par aapki har chhoti care sab kuch bol deti hai. Thank you for working so hard to give us the world. Proud of you. Sneha

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{{^usCountry}} To My Bestie, Meera, Thank you for being my 2 AM therapist, my biggest cheerleader, and my daily dose of madness. Don’t know what I’d do without our endless bakbak. Riya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To My Bestie, Meera, Thank you for being my 2 AM therapist, my biggest cheerleader, and my daily dose of madness. Don’t know what I’d do without our endless bakbak. Riya {{/usCountry}}

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My Jaan, Dev, Miles may separate our cities right now, par dil se hum hamesha ek hi jagah hain. Counting down the seconds until I see you at the airport again.... Naina

Vishu, Happy 1st Anniversary! 365 days of late-night ice cream runs, stealing the blanket, and laughing till our stomachs hurt. Thank you for turning an ordinary house into my favorite place on earth. Here’s to forever. Yours, Minakshi

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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