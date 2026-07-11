Diplomacy meets football frenzy: Fans gather for Spain vs Belgium screening in New Delhi

The crowd was on a roller-coaster, with the mood swinging every time the ball changed hands. Despite the tension in the room, the vibe stayed friendly.

With plates of hot Belgian fries and cold beer going around, the room was buzzing from the start.

The embassy hosted a FIFA World Cup quarter-final screening that brought Belgian and Spanish diplomats, expats, and football fans together under one roof.

The residence of the Belgian Ambassador to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, turned into a packed football arena on Saturday night.

Before the match began, Ambassador Vanderhasselt kept it diplomatic when asked which individual player he was rooting for. “I am in diplomacy, and diplomacy is about teamwork," Vanderhasselt said. "Football is the exact same thing. It’s all about teamwork.”

Even after Spain secured the win, dealing a heartbreaking blow to the Belgian fans, the Ambassador remained gracious. “It was a beautiful game, very intense until the very last minute," he said after the final whistle. "Really nice to watch. Huge congratulations to Spain.”

Ilse Lauwen, the Consul at the Belgian Embassy, captured the jitters during the half-time break. “It’s a mix of nervousness and excitement," Lauwen said. "It completely depends on which direction the ball is moving!”

Following the loss, Lauwen was just as proud of her team. “I am very proud of our team," she said. "Let’s hope for better luck next time, and Spain is a strong team.”

Meanwhile, the Spanish camp was ecstatic and highly emotional.

“I am very emotional," said Fernando Reboyras, Police Commissioner and Home Affairs Counsellor for the Embassy of Spain. "We have finally reached this stage. It was intense. We were suffering and suffering during the game, but now it’s time to look forward to France.”

Looking ahead to the next round, Captain (Navy) Ricardo Fernandez Lopez, Defence Attache at the Embassy of Spain, said, “We want to be the next world champions!”