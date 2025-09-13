Edit Profile
    DUSU Elections 2025: Candidates' dreams, drama amid democracy on campus

    The DUSU 2025 elections are slated for September 18. We ask candidates what are the top issues that they would like to work upon if elected president.

    Published on: Sep 13, 2025 10:48 AM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Meet the prospective, present — and absent candidates — running for the coveted post of president of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) and check out their digital campaigning charms below:

    Handmade posters adorn the Wall of Democracy in North Campus ahead of the elections scheduled for September 18. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
    Aryan Maan, 24, is the candidate from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
    Aryan Maan, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)

    Hails from Bahadurgarh, Haryana

    Age: 24 years

    Student of: Library Science

    The two big issues for me are: Delhi Metro student concession passes and improving mental health support on campus. If students in cities like Pune and Kochi can get metro concessions, then why not at Delhi University? Also, a lot of students are under pressure — whether it’s academics, career stress, anxiety, or depression — but do not have enough help. I want every college to have psychological counsellors. The mental well-being of students cannot be compromised anymore.

    Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, The National Students' Union of India

    Hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan

    Age: 23 years

    Student of: MA in Buddhist Studies

    Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, who is pursuing MA in Buddhist Studies, was announced as the candidate of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday. Hours later, Janhvi Kataria, secretary of NSUI Delhi, resigned from her position and told HT City: "A girl named Joslyn, who was missing from the campus for three-four years, joined NSUI two months back and the higher authorities preferred her as presidential candidate... I feel Umanshi Lamba, who has served this organisation for six years, was a much more deserving candidate for any of the four posts." On Friday, a conference was held to release the party manifesto that had Joslyn present alongside other candidates in the fray. But, neither she nor any other party member replied to our several messages and calls to confirm or deny whether Joslyn is the final choice as NSUI's prez candidate.

    Anjali, 24, is the joint candidate of All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI).
    Anjali, Joint candidate of All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI)

    Hails from Gaya, Bihar

    Age: 24 years

    Student of: Faculty of Arts

    The biggest mudda on my agenda is gender justice and women’s safety — not just through CCTVs and surveillance, but through real action. At fests, we face open harassment and nothing is done about it. That has to change! And I shouldn’t have to fear walking out of a PG at Vijay Nagar at 1am. Safety cannot come at the cost of freedom, and imposing curfews in women’s hostels is not the answer. There are no such curfews for male students, so why for women?

    Digital campaigns of DUSU 2025 presidential candidates

    Digital campaign post by ABVP's candidate Aryan Maan. (Photo: Instagram)
    Digital campaign post by Anjali, the joint candidate of All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI).
    Digital campaign post by NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary.
