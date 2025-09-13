DUSU Elections 2025: Candidates' dreams, drama amid democracy on campus

Aryan Maan, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Hails from Bahadurgarh, Haryana

Age: 24 years

Student of: Library Science

The two big issues for me are: Delhi Metro student concession passes and improving mental health support on campus. If students in cities like Pune and Kochi can get metro concessions, then why not at Delhi University? Also, a lot of students are under pressure — whether it’s academics, career stress, anxiety, or depression — but do not have enough help. I want every college to have psychological counsellors. The mental well-being of students cannot be compromised anymore.

Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, The National Students' Union of India Hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Age: 23 years

Student of: MA in Buddhist Studies

Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, who is pursuing MA in Buddhist Studies, was announced as the candidate of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday. Hours later, Janhvi Kataria, secretary of NSUI Delhi, resigned from her position and told HT City: "A girl named Joslyn, who was missing from the campus for three-four years, joined NSUI two months back and the higher authorities preferred her as presidential candidate... I feel Umanshi Lamba, who has served this organisation for six years, was a much more deserving candidate for any of the four posts." On Friday, a conference was held to release the party manifesto that had Joslyn present alongside other candidates in the fray. But, neither she nor any other party member replied to our several messages and calls to confirm or deny whether Joslyn is the final choice as NSUI's prez candidate.