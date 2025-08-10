Filmmaker Manish Mundra on his new book set in Africa: Wildlife photography teaches you discipline

He lets his heart lead the way when it comes to backing stories in the world of cinema. And the same spirit drives filmmaker Manish Mundra as he puts his money in capturing wildlife. His maiden photo book titled Wild Africa: Through My Lens, is out and he says without any qualms: “I don’t expect it to sell.” Filmmaker-author Manish Mundra has come up with his maiden book on wildlife photography.

The bold statement by this avid photographer, who takes his “camera everywhere”, comes along with insights into how he was led by his passion when he saw a void in quality work in this genre. “I took it up because photographing wildlife is my passion and I didn’t want to compromise on the printing... So, I exactly know where to put the money as there’s only one life to live,” adds the 52-year-old.

You have to be really patient with Nature, and follow it with discipline to get the right moment at the right point. Manish Mundra, Filmmaker-author

Narrating how it took him almost 10 years to muster “the courage to” collate his clicks for the world’s viewing, the producer of acclaimed films such as Masaan (2015) and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2019), shares, “In the last 2-3 years I decided to come up with this coffee table book so that I could send it to libraries across the country, for people to not just see but also feel the magic of wildlife and get motivated to capture it, too.”

Some adorable moments of wild animals, in their natural habitat, will make you pause as you flip over the pages of this hardbound book. (Photo: Manish Mundra)

The hardbound book, printed by Rupa Publications, encapsulates some adorable and charismatic emotions of wild animals in their natural habitat. “Among these, leopards were the most difficult to click as they are very shy,” reveals the lensman, adding, “I’m a traveller, and have photographed cities like Paris, Switzerland, and Italy. One day, I would probably come up with a book on those. But, because I’ve been in Africa for 20 years, and wildlife gives me that resting place, I chose this subject for my first photo book. Every year, a couple of times, I visit Masai Mara and Serengeti. These places have good guides who even tell you when is the next hunt going to happen!”

Chasing the wild, what this producer-turned-author has learnt is how “Nature humbles you” and how “wildlife photography teaches discipline”. He elaborates, “The best pictures are clicked between 7am to 9am or 10am. You cannot get up at 9am and think you would go late and find those shots.... There were many incidents when we were stuck for hours due to the rains. Also, you never know when you could get attacked since the jeeps are open.”

