...
...
Next Story

Have a pawsome Howl-o-ween with these pet parties today!

From spooky costume runways and foam parties to treat hunts and farm adventures, here’s where Delhi-NCR’s furry revellers can celebrate Halloween today.

Published on: Oct 31, 2026, 11:30:48 IST
By Karan Sethi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Foam, fashion and furry fun

Pet parents can attend several Halloween pet parties today to celebrate with their little munchkins
Pet parents can attend several Halloween pet parties today to celebrate with their little munchkins

Think Halloween costumes, a pet runway and a whole lot of foam! Dogs and their humans can compete for best-dressed titles before heading to a pet-friendly foam party. The organisers say the foam is non-toxic and designed for dogs. There are also life-sized board games with giant dice, gourmet pet treats, stalls offering pet-related services and a birthday celebration for Maximus, the organiser’s beagle. “We are all about creating a family-like experience, a community which feels connected,” says Arpit Kapur, founder of Doggy Bazaar.

What: Petpalooza Halloween & Foam Party

Where: Binge Central, Sector 62, Noida

When: 4pm

Entry: 199 (BookMyShow)

A spooky farm adventure

Swap the usual Halloween party for a day with rescued farm animals. “The afternoon will feature a farm edition Halloween treasure hunt, a guided farm tour with a spooky twist, and hands-on animal feeding sessions,” says a member of the organising team. Eco-friendly crafts and picnic games are also planned, with costumes encouraged for children and pets.

What: Sanctuary Halloween Party

Where: Tuk-Tuk Gilhari, Green Beauty Farms, Sector 135, Noida

When: 1pm

Entry: 1,199 per child; 500 per adult (Contact: 9540650002)

Sniff, seek and trick-or-treat!

Here’s a Halloween game that puts your pup’s nose to work! Dogs can sniff out homemade treats hidden beneath decorated paper cups before showing off their costumes in a best-dressed competition. A photo booth, goodie bags and a seasonal tasting menu for pet parents add to the fun. “You need not book and can just stroll in with your pup, let them explore the trick-or-treat games, and enjoy a relaxed, creative afternoon with like-minded pet parents,” says Nikita, founder of Callie’s.

Where: Callie’s, Galleria Market, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: 5pm

Entry: 499 per person (Register via Instagram: @callies_india)

 
htcityhalloweenpetsparty
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Have a pawsome Howl-o-ween with these pet parties today!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks