Have a pawsome Howl-o-ween with these pet parties today!

Foam, fashion and furry fun

Pet parents can attend several Halloween pet parties today to celebrate with their little munchkins

Think Halloween costumes, a pet runway and a whole lot of foam! Dogs and their humans can compete for best-dressed titles before heading to a pet-friendly foam party. The organisers say the foam is non-toxic and designed for dogs. There are also life-sized board games with giant dice, gourmet pet treats, stalls offering pet-related services and a birthday celebration for Maximus, the organiser’s beagle. “We are all about creating a family-like experience, a community which feels connected,” says Arpit Kapur, founder of Doggy Bazaar.

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What: Petpalooza Halloween & Foam Party

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Where: Binge Central, Sector 62, Noida

When: 4pm

Entry: ₹199 (BookMyShow)

A spooky farm adventure

Swap the usual Halloween party for a day with rescued farm animals. “The afternoon will feature a farm edition Halloween treasure hunt, a guided farm tour with a spooky twist, and hands-on animal feeding sessions,” says a member of the organising team. Eco-friendly crafts and picnic games are also planned, with costumes encouraged for children and pets.

What: Sanctuary Halloween Party

Where: Tuk-Tuk Gilhari, Green Beauty Farms, Sector 135, Noida

When: 1pm

Entry: ₹1,199 per child; ₹500 per adult (Contact: 9540650002)

Sniff, seek and trick-or-treat!

Here’s a Halloween game that puts your pup’s nose to work! Dogs can sniff out homemade treats hidden beneath decorated paper cups before showing off their costumes in a best-dressed competition. A photo booth, goodie bags and a seasonal tasting menu for pet parents add to the fun. “You need not book and can just stroll in with your pup, let them explore the trick-or-treat games, and enjoy a relaxed, creative afternoon with like-minded pet parents,” says Nikita, founder of Callie’s.

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Where: Callie’s, Galleria Market, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: 5pm

Entry: ₹499 per person (Register via Instagram: @callies_india)