HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 October 2024

#ArtAttack What: Wings Of Colours Catch It Live on 1 October 2024

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 30 to October 4

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: In The Aisles

Where: Back Lawn, Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Marg

When: October 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Eastern & Western Music Treasures

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Onkar

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

When: October 1

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

