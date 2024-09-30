HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 October 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Wings Of ColoursWhere: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 30 to October 4Timing: 10am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)#CineCallWhat: In The AislesWhere: Back Lawn, Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi MargWhen: October 1Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Eastern & Western Music TreasuresWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: October 1Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Gangsters ft OnkarWhere: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Ground Floor, Satya NiketanWhen: October 1Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction