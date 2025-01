HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 January 2025

#TuneIn What: Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava | Flute Recital ft Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia Catch It Live on Friday, 10 January 2025

Where: Sir Shankarlal Hall, Modern School, Barakhamba Road

When: January 10

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Earth My Home

Where: Gallery Art Positive, F-213/B, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: January 10 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Kasturba Ke Gandhi

Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: January 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Class of Bollywood ft D-Horizon

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Bhagirath Palace, Mandi House

When: January 10

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Classics ft Shreya Priyam Roy

Where: IndiOwl - Platform 13, 261, Westend Marg, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Saket

When: January 10

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

