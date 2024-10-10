Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 10, 2024 04:57 PM IST

The day of Oct 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: The Sonu Nigam Live Show

Catch It Live on 11 October 2024
Catch It Live on 11 October 2024

Where: DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: October 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Rama's Story

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: October 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Depth of Essence

Where: Gallery Art Positive, F 213 B, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: October 9 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Stars and Stairs

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: No Way! Comedy Festival ft Aakash Gupta

Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram

When: October 11

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

