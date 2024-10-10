HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 October 2024

#TuneInWhat: The Sonu Nigam Live ShowWhere: DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant KunjWhen: October 11Timing: 7pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line) #StagedWhat: Rama's StoryWhere: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh MargWhen: October 11Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) #ArtAttackWhat: Depth of EssenceWhere: Gallery Art Positive, F 213 B, Old MB Road, Lado SaraiWhen: October 9 to 15Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line) #StepUpWhat: Stars and StairsWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: October 11Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: No Way! Comedy Festival ft Aakash GuptaWhere: Airia Mall, Sector 68, GurugramWhen: October 11Timing: 3pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction