HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 September 2025

#TuneIn What: HT City Friday Jam Season 10 ft Naalayak Catch It Live on Friday, 12 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn What: The Superhit Tour ft Vishal And Sheykhar Live

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate, ITO

When: September 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)