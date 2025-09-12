HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 September 2025

#TuneIn
What: HT City Friday Jam Season 10 ft Naalayak
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: September 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: The Superhit Tour ft Vishal And Sheykhar Live
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate, ITO
When: September 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Sākāra – The Divine in Form ft Aarish
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Mohobbat Zindabaad by Jai Singh
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: September 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Club at Museo | A Firestorm in Paradise – Rana Safvi
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: September 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Kumari Nahappan – Chromatic Currents
Where: Pristine Contemporary, A-178, C3, Saini Bhavan, Kotla Mubarkpur, Bhishma Pitamah Marg
When: September 11 to October 30
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Akshay Srivastava Live
Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida
When: September 12
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Farida Gupta – Festive'25 Collection
Where: Royal Park Hall, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II
When: September 12 to 14
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)