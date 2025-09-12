Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 September 2025

    Friday, September 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Sep 12, 2025 2:03 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: HT City Friday Jam Season 10 ft Naalayak

    Catch It Live on Friday, 12 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Catch It Live on Friday, 12 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

    When: September 12

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #TuneIn

    What: The Superhit Tour ft Vishal And Sheykhar Live

    Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate, ITO

    When: September 12

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Sākāra – The Divine in Form ft Aarish

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 12

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Mohobbat Zindabaad by Jai Singh

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: September 12

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Book Club at Museo | A Firestorm in Paradise – Rana Safvi

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: September 12

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Kumari Nahappan – Chromatic Currents

    Where: Pristine Contemporary, A-178, C3, Saini Bhavan, Kotla Mubarkpur, Bhishma Pitamah Marg

    When: September 11 to October 30

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Akshay Srivastava Live

    Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida

    When: September 12

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Farida Gupta – Festive'25 Collection

    Where: Royal Park Hall, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II

    When: September 12 to 14

    Timing: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 12 September 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 12 September 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes