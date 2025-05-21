Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 21, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Thursday, May 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Shyam Benegal Retrospective – Junoon ft Shashi Kapoor, Nafisa Ali, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah & Kulbhushan Kharbanda 

Catch It Live on Thursday, 22 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Thursday, 22 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#StepUp 

What: IIC Double Bill | Dance Recitals – Niharika Kushwah (Kathak) & Shruthipriya Vignesh (Bharatanatyam) 

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: May 22 

Timing: 6pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)   

 

#ArtAttack 

What: (E)SCAPES – Works of artists Sapna Gupta & Nidhi Bhatia  

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg 

When: May 17 to 24  

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#CineCall  

What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Les Gardiennes de la planète by Jean-Albert Lievre  

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate  

When: May 22 

Timing: 6.30pm  

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Priyansh Kaushik Live – A Standup Comedy Solo Show  

Where: The Mic Room, LGF-21, Krishna Apra Plaza, P Block, Pocket A, Sector 18, Noida 

When: May 22 

Timing: 8pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

