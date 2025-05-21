HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 May 2025

#CineCall What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Shyam Benegal Retrospective – Junoon ft Shashi Kapoor, Nafisa Ali, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah & Kulbhushan Kharbanda Catch It Live on Thursday, 22 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: IIC Double Bill | Dance Recitals – Niharika Kushwah (Kathak) & Shruthipriya Vignesh (Bharatanatyam)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: (E)SCAPES – Works of artists Sapna Gupta & Nidhi Bhatia

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: May 17 to 24

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Les Gardiennes de la planète by Jean-Albert Lievre

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: May 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Priyansh Kaushik Live – A Standup Comedy Solo Show

Where: The Mic Room, LGF-21, Krishna Apra Plaza, P Block, Pocket A, Sector 18, Noida

When: May 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

