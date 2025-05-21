HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 May 2025
Thursday, May 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Shyam Benegal Retrospective – Junoon ft Shashi Kapoor, Nafisa Ali, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah & Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: IIC Double Bill | Dance Recitals – Niharika Kushwah (Kathak) & Shruthipriya Vignesh (Bharatanatyam)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: (E)SCAPES – Works of artists Sapna Gupta & Nidhi Bhatia
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: May 17 to 24
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Les Gardiennes de la planète by Jean-Albert Lievre
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: May 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Priyansh Kaushik Live – A Standup Comedy Solo Show
Where: The Mic Room, LGF-21, Krishna Apra Plaza, P Block, Pocket A, Sector 18, Noida
When: May 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)