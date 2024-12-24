Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2024 08:30 PM IST

The day of Dec 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Sketch to Story

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 25 December 2024
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: December 22 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: The Yellow Diary Live

Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: December 25

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Shahpur Jat Festival

Where: Maharaja Jagdev Panwar Park, Fashion Street, Shahpur Jat

When: December 24 & 25

Timing: 2pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#Staged

What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Mere Kabir - Dastangoi

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: December 25

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Atal Janm Shatabdi Kavyanjali

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: December 25

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kaam Challa ft Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: December 25

Timing: 4pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

