HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 December 2024
The day of Dec 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Sketch to Story
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: December 22 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: The Yellow Diary Live
Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram
When: December 25
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Shahpur Jat Festival
Where: Maharaja Jagdev Panwar Park, Fashion Street, Shahpur Jat
When: December 24 & 25
Timing: 2pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#Staged
What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Mere Kabir - Dastangoi
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: December 25
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Atal Janm Shatabdi Kavyanjali
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: December 25
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kaam Challa ft Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: December 25
Timing: 4pm & 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)