Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Monday, July 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Retro Night

Catch It Live on Monday, 7 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro, FOF 23D to FOF 24, Sector 75, Noida

When: July 7

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Pride Station/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line) 

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Strokes of Happiness 

Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road 

When: July 3 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Flute Recital by Saurabh Prasad Banaudha

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road 

When: July 7

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue & Pink Lines)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

