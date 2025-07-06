HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 July 2025

#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Retro Night
Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro, FOF 23D to FOF 24, Sector 75, Noida
When: July 7
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Pride Station/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Strokes of Happiness
Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: July 3 to 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Flute Recital by Saurabh Prasad Banaudha
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road
When: July 7
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue & Pink Lines)