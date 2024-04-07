 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 7 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 7

ByHT Correspondents
Apr 07, 2024 12:54 PM IST

The day of April 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#ArtAttack

What: Mithila Ramayan

Catch It Live on April 7
Catch It Live on April 7

Where: Gallery 2 & 3, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, Ferozeshah Road

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

When: April 6 to 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Rajkumari ft Nayab Midha

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, JL Nehru Marg, Press Enclave, Ajmere Gate

When: April 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Ek Actor ki Maut

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 7

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners ft Varun Thakur

Where: Worldmark 2, Ground Floor, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport

When: April 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Mia N Kia Wedding Shopping Extravaganza

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: April 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 7
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On