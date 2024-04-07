HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 7
The day of April 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Mithila Ramayan
Where: Gallery 2 & 3, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, Ferozeshah Road
When: April 6 to 12
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Rajkumari ft Nayab Midha
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, JL Nehru Marg, Press Enclave, Ajmere Gate
When: April 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Ek Actor ki Maut
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 7
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Punchliners ft Varun Thakur
Where: Worldmark 2, Ground Floor, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport
When: April 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Mia N Kia Wedding Shopping Extravaganza
Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: April 7
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)