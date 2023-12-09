HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 9
The day of December 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
If Saturday for you means looking forward to fun night, you stand corrected! Here's how we help you make your day an unforgettable experience. All you need to do is head here for:
#LitTalk
What: Jashn-e-Rekhta 2023
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: December 9 & 10
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org
#Staged
What: Akbar The Great Nahin Rahe
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 9
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: TAR-ART – An Anagram of My Life
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 8 to 12
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Biswa Kalyan Rath Live in Delhi
Where: Pacific Premium Outlets Jasola, Jasola
When: December 9
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | Riders
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 9
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Vocal Jugalbadi by Pt Prakash Mishra & Pt Deepak Mishra
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House
When: December 9
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Love Letters
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 9
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free