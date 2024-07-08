HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 8

#ArtAttackWhat: CrossroadsWhere: Art Incept, South Point Mall, Golf Course Road, GurugramWhen: July 8 to 31Timing: 11.30am to 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro) #TuneInWhat: Alt Pop ft Aadya JaswalWhere: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, GurugramWhen: July 8Timing: 8.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Kill or Die ft Nishant TanwarWhere: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas VillageTiming: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) #FleaSpreeWhat: Umang Lifestyle ExhibitionWhere: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, ShahdaraWhen: July 8Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction