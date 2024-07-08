 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 8 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 8

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 08, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of July 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Crossroads

Catch It Live on July 8
Catch It Live on July 8

Where: Art Incept, South Point Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: July 8 to 31

Timing: 11.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: Alt Pop ft Aadya Jaswal

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: July 8

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kill or Die ft Nishant Tanwar

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Shahdara

When: July 8

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 8
© 2024 HindustanTimes
