HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 16
The day of March 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: HT City Unwind ft Guru Randhawa
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 2), Lodhi Road
When: March 16 & 17
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | Fallen Leaves
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Lines of Insight
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: March 12 to 26
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Double Headliner ft Ashwyn Singh & Daniel Fernandes
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: March 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Spring Artisan Market
Where: DLF City Club Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: March 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Line)