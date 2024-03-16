 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 16 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 16

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of March 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: HT City Unwind ft Guru Randhawa

Catch It Live on March 16

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 2), Lodhi Road

When: March 16 & 17

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | Fallen Leaves

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack

Curated by Vaishakhi Mehta, this exhibition has over 100 artworks, all on paper, by 50 artists including Jamini Roy, Dhruva Mistry, Gulammohammed Sheikh, and Jyoti Bhatt to name a few.
What: Lines of Insight

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 12 to 26

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Double Headliner ft Ashwyn Singh & Daniel Fernandes

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: March 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Spring Artisan Market

Where: DLF City Club Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: March 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

