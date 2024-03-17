 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 17 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 17

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2024 01:45 PM IST

The day of March 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: HT City Unwind ft Amit Trivedi

Catch It Live on March 17

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 2), Lodhi Road

When: March 17

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Train to Pakistan

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: March 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival ft Gulzar, Mohit Chauhan & Prem Chopra

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: March 17

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: NDMC Flower Food Festival

Where: Palika Services Officers Institute (PSOI), Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: March 17

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gem of A Person ft Devesh Dixit

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: March 17

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

