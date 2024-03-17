HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 17
The day of March 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: HT City Unwind ft Amit Trivedi
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 2), Lodhi Road
When: March 17
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Train to Pakistan
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: March 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival ft Gulzar, Mohit Chauhan & Prem Chopra
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: March 17
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: NDMC Flower Food Festival
Where: Palika Services Officers Institute (PSOI), Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: March 17
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gem of A Person ft Devesh Dixit
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: March 17
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction