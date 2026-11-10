...
...
Next Story

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tuesday, November 10 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 09:10:26 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

#ArtAttack

Gram it: Residents of the city stroll at the iconic India Gate completely engulfed in smog as air quality in the city deteriorates further post Diwali. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)
Gram it: Residents of the city stroll at the iconic India Gate completely engulfed in smog as air quality in the city deteriorates further post Diwali. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

What: In-Rhythm

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: November 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm (Mondays closed)

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kaustubh Aggarwal Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 10

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: 499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#StepUp

What: Kathika Cultural Experience- Indian Classical Live Dance and Music

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar

When: November 10

Timing: 11.30am

Entry: 1500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Clay Jewelry

Where: Savour Sol, Kailash Colony, Greater Kailash

When: November 10

Timing: 3pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: India Weaves – Exclusive Handloom Expo

On Till: November 12

Timing: 10am to 8pm

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
htcity
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks