LitTalk: Dodging diplomatic glamour to sketch a candid portrait of life

She was known for her poise and quiet strength on the world stage. Now retired from diplomatic service, Ruchira Kamboj, India’s first woman Permanent Representative to the United Nations, is embarking on a new chapter as an author with her memoir, On the World Stage: A Life in Diplomacy.

Former Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has recently released her memoir, On the World Stage: A Life in Diplomacy. (Photo: HTBS)

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Loss turned into ambition

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Recounting how her father “embodied the quintessential Army officer” and left a deep imprint on her life, Kamboj shares, “I was only 16 when he left us suddenly. He was the one who gave me the dream and inspired me to join the Indian Foreign Service... My life as an IFS officer, and this book is an homage to him.”

Of worldly wisdom and womanly duties

The book traces milestones across nearly four decades of Kamboj’s professional life, during which time India transformed from a country still finding its economic and diplomatic footing into a global power. Though she won arguments in rooms full of men primarily making decisions, she recalls feeling ‘mom guilt’. “I would imagine most women would feel guilty because it is a very instinctive role that you love playing at home... I was fortunate to have the support of my mother-in-law and my mother, who looked after my daughter, an electrical engineer today,” shares Kamboj, who also wrote about battling loneliness in unfamiliar postings.

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Despite the arduous journey, her writing remains crisp and nourishing within the 325 pages that encapsulate almost a lifetime. Sharing the reason behind it, “Time is precious, not just mine but also of the reader,” she says, adding, “The effort was to be as honest as one can.”

Work is worship

Mention how she always put her work before her, and Kamboj admits: “I did very little for the house apart from daughter duties... But because of the tremendous support at home, I could fulfil the challenging tasks assigned to me at work. I was extraordinarily fortunate, and deeply blessed, in this regard. I have always believed that such support can make all the difference to women who aspire to pursue their ambitions and fulfil their potential.”

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